500 UK flights cancelled by air traffic control

80pc flights delayed following a 'huge failure' of the national air traffic control system

29 August,2023 02:29 am

(Dunya Web) - Flight disruptions will continue into the week despite the 'network failure' that left thousands of travellers stranded having been 'remedied,' experts have warned.

As many as 80 per cent of flights leaving the UK are delayed today following a 'huge failure' of the national air traffic control system - causing chaos for tens of thousands of holidaymakers on one of the busiest days of the year.

Britain's National Air Traffic Services (NATS) said it experienced 'technical issues' that forced controllers to switch from an automatic system for landing and dispatching flights to a manual one.

'Flight plans are being input manually which means we cannot process them at the same volume, hence we have applied traffic flow restrictions,' NATS said.

A spokesman told MailOnline there was 'nothing to suggest a cyber attack'.

NATS said at 3.15pm it had 'identified and remedied' the technical issue affecting air traffic control systems and is working with airlines and airports to support the flights affected.

Transport Secretary Mark Harper said that despite the technical issue being resolved 'flights are still unfortunately affected'.

He tweeted that he would 'encourage all passengers to read the UK Civil Aviation Authority's guidance & be aware of their rights when flights are delayed or cancelled'.

Home Secretary Suella Braverman told passengers to contact airlines if they needed more information.