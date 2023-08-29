Distribution companies to pay Rs2,866.159 trillion for electricity supply

29 August,2023 12:11 am

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) The Pakistan’s power sector is bracing for a seismic financial challenge during the current financial year 2023-24.

According to the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA), the distribution companies will be paying a hefty Rs2,866.159 trillion for the supply of electricity during the fiscal year 2023-24.

The colossal sum is comprised of two main components.

A mind-boggling Rs840.62 trillion will be directed to energy purchase prices while a mega Rs2,025.67 trillion is earmarked for capacity charges. These figures alone send shockwaves through Pakistan’s economic landscape.



The complicated web of this financial brain teaser becomes even more apparent against the backdrop of a volatile exchange rate.

Initially NEPRA sets the average dollar rate at Rs286 for the current fiscal year. However, within the first days of the financial year, the value of the dollar wavered, casting uncertainty over this crucial parameter.

However, the heart of this financial storm lies in the escalating production costs of electricity.

Nepra has initially fixed the output cost per unit at Rs6.65 for the month of August. Yet, the rupee’s depreciation by an astonishing Rs15 against the dollar during the same month has sent production cost soaring.

In an ambitious bid to stem the tide of rising costs, Nepra charted a course aiming to supply electricity to distribution companies at a rate of Rs22.95 per unit for the fiscal year.

Nevertheless, this seemingly pragmatic approach carries its own burden. Out of this unit cost, a surprising Rs16.22 will be absorbed by Nepra as capacity charges, leaving only Rs6.73 designated as the energy purchase price, This plan places both consumers and the economy under immense pressure.



The persistent economic hiccup highlights the delicate dance between exchange rate, energy, expenditures and economic stability. Pakistan now eagerly awaits further development, with growing concerns that the dollar’s value could potentially soars to alarming Rs350 during this financial year.



At the time of economic ease, these revelations are sending shockwaves throughout Pakistan. The nation finds itself at a crucial juncture, tasked with the Herculean challenges of reconciling its energy demands with its economic wellbeing.