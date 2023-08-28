Gold gets cheaper by Rs1,500

28 August,2023 08:18 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) Despite the increase in the price of gold in the international market, the prices of gold in Pakistan decreased.

The price of gold per ounce increased by one dollar to $1915 in the international market while in Pakistan, the price of gold per tola decreased by 1,500 rupees and the price of gold per 10 grams decreased by Rs1,286.

Due to the decrease in prices, the price of gold per tola in the local exchange markets was Rs233,000 and the price of ten grams of gold was Rs199,760.

Conversely, silver prices remained unchanged at Rs 2,850 per tola and Rs 2,443.41 per ten grams.