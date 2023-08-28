IESCO to adopt installment plans for electricity bills

Business Business IESCO to adopt installment plans for electricity bills

Due dates for electricity bills’ payment is also extended

28 August,2023 06:56 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - Islamabad Electric Supply Company (IESCO) Chief Executive Dr. Muhammad Amjad Khan issued on Monday a directive to all company offices to present installment plans for customers facing worries in paying the electricity bills in full.

Similarly, the due dates for electricity bill payments are being extended to accommodate the convenience of customers.

Dr Amjad Khan said IESCO customers to reach out to the relevant sub-divisional offices, revenue offices, or customer service centers if they have any issue.

Conversely, the recent announcement coincides with ongoing protests across the country due to inflated electricity bills.

On Monday, hundreds of people congregated outside the IESCO office in Rawalpindi to protest against the high charges. The protests have been ongoing for four days in various parts of the country.

The IESCO officials have taken measures to enhance security by involving the police as a precaution.

The protesters have been vocal in expressing their dissatisfaction with the electric utility company, demanding reductions in the substantial charges or vowing to withhold bill payments.

These protests come in the midst of broader economic challenges, with citizens already grappling with significant inflation.

The public demonstrations are pervasive, straddling cities including Sargodha, Hafizabad, Vehari, Arifwala, Bahawalnagar, Hyderabad, Gujrat, Multan, Chichawatni, Mandi Bahauddin, Rajanpur, Muzaffargarh, Pakpattan, Mansehra, Sahiwal, Rawalpindi, Lodhran, and Sheikhupura.

Amidst soaring electricity prices and increased taxes, the public demonstrations underscore the growing frustration of citizens grappling with economic challenges and price hikes.