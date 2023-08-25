Bali will start charging foreign tourists

25 August,2023

(Dunya News) - Bali will start charging foreign tourists a levy to visit starting next February, part of broader moves by the tropical island to clean up its tourism scene.

Overseas visitors must pay 150,000 rupiah ($10) per person for each entry to the island, and the funds will be used to conserve coral reefs, mangroves and other sustainable projects, Tjokorda Bagus Pemayun, head of tourism office, said in a Thursday interview. The levy must be paid before or at the time of arrival, with the rest of the detail still under discussion, he added.

