Pakistan's forex reserves drop to $13.248bn

Business Business Pakistan's forex reserves drop to $13.248bn

SBP reserves stands at $7.930 billion

24 August,2023 10:25 pm

KARACHI – The foreign exchange reserves held by State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) dropped to $7,930.5 million after declined by $125 million during the week ended on August 18, 2023.

Data shared by the central bank on Thursday said the net foreign exchange reserves held by commercial banks stood at $ 5,317.9 million

The SBP witnessed decline in forex reserves due to international debt repayments, which are must to clear timely in order to avoid default.

The total foreign exchange reserves of Pakistan stood at $13,248.4 million as of 18-Aug-2023.

