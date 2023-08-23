PHC bans export of jaggery to Afghanistan

PHC bans export of jaggery to Afghanistan

23 August,2023 07:32 pm

PESHAWAR (Dunya News) – Peshawar High Court (PHC) Wednesday banned export of molasses to Afghanistan.

The PHC issued a brief order on the request of Muttahida Enterprises.

The court said under the Export Policy 2022, molasses could not be exported to Afghanistan.

Surprisingly, the government had given permission to some of the traders.

The court said the petitioners were discriminated against by not allowing them, the customs authorities should ensure the implementation of the 2022 policy.

The PHC issued orders and said that the export of molasses to Afghanistan should be stopped.

