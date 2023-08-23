Gold prices fall to record low after continuous rise

Price of gold per tola in the local exchange markets is Rs232,600

23 August,2023 07:11 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – Despite the increase in gold prices in the world market, gold prices in Pakistan have decreased.

The price of gold per ounce in the international market increased by $3 to $1904, while the price of gold per tola in Pakistan decreased by Rs1,900 and the price of gold per 10 grams decreased by 1,629 rupees.

Due to the reduction in prices, the price of gold per tola in the local exchange markets was Rs232,600, while the price of 10 grams of gold became Rs199,417.

