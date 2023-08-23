NEPRA approves Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff

It will not applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers

23 August,2023 04:38 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Wednesday approved Rs5.40 per unit increase in power tariff on the account of quarterly adjustment for the fiscal year of 2022-23.

The regulatory body has given initial approval for increase in the power tariff while the final decision will be taken by the federal government.

The NEPRA said the increase in tariff will not applicable to K-Electric and lifeline consumers, adding that the detailed verdict in this regard will be issued later.

Earlier this month, the caretaker federal government had announced massive increase in petroleum prices for the second fortnight of August 2023.

