Gold rates up by Rs4,600 to Rs234,500 per tola

22 August,2023 07:07 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - The per tola price of 24 karat gold increased by Rs4,600 and was sold at Rs234,500 on Tuesday compared to its sale at Rs229,900 on the previous day.

The price of 10 grams of 24 karat gold also increased by Rs3,944 to Rs201,046 from Rs197,102 whereas the prices of 10 gram 22 karat gold went up to Rs184,292 from Rs180,677, the All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The price of per tola and 10 grams silver remained constant at Rs2,800 and Rs2,400.54 respectively.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $10 to $1,901 from $1,891, the Association reported.