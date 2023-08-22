PSX witnesses bearish trend, loses 770 points

100-index of the PSX closes at 47,448 points

22 August,2023 06:43 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – There was a bearish trend in the Pakistan Stock Market (PSX) on Tuesday due to which the investors had to bear loss of billions.

At the beginning of the first day of the business week, the business was bearish and the 100-index saw a sharp decline while the index could not even maintain the 48,000 points mark.

The 100-index of the PSX closed at 47,448 points, an extraordinary decline of 770 points.

According to stock brokers, investors became cautious on the value of the dollar and rising inflation while the PSX recorded a decline of 1400 points in the 10 days of the caretaker government.