Caretaker finance minister, Chinese ambassador discuss bilateral ties

21 August,2023 06:24 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) –Chinese ambassador on Monday met caretaker finance minister during meeting and discussed bilateral in various fields.

Dr. Shamshad Akhtar thanked the Chinese ambassador for his cooperation during the difficult economic situation, appreciated the bilateral relations between Pakistan and China, and discussed the Special Investment Facility Council with the Chinese ambassador.

According to the sources, in the meeting with the caretaker finance minister and the Chinese ambassador, the current IMF programme was also discussed.

Akhtar said all possible measures would be taken to maintain economic stability and the Chinese ambassador vowed to further strengthen the relations between the two countries.

The caretaker finance minister and the Chinese ambassador also discussed strengthening bilateral relations in the economic, trade and financial sectors.

