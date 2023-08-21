Gold once again gains lustre with price surge

21 August,2023 06:25 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) -The per tola price of 24-karat gold increased by Rs3,100 and sold at Rs229,900 on Monday.

The price of 10 grams of 24-karat gold also increased by Rs2,658 to Rs197,102, All Sindh Sarafa Jewellers Association reported.

The silver price remained unchanged at Rs2,800 per tola and Rs2,400.54 per 10 grams.

The price of gold in the international market increased by $2 to $1,891 from $1,889, the association reported.



