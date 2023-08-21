Pakistan earns $2,605mn from IT services' export during FY2023

Business Business Pakistan earns $2,605mn from IT services' export during FY2023

This shows a nominal decline of 0.53pc as compared to FY2022's $2,619 exports

21 August,2023 05:46 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Pakistan earned $2,605.340 million by providing different Information Technology (IT) services in various countries during the twelve months of the fiscal year 2022-23.

This shows a nominal decline of 0.53 percent as compared to $2,619.100 million earned through the provision of services during the corresponding period of the fiscal year 2021-22, the Pakistan Bureau of Statistics (PBS) reported.

During July-June (2022-23), the export of computer services grew by 0.08 percent as it surged from $2,109.370 million last fiscal year to $2,110.990 million year under review.

Among the computer services, the exports of software consultancy services witnessed a decrease of 4.36 percent, from $795.464 million to 760.780 million while the exports of hardware consultancy services however increased by 87.97 percent from, $2.918 million to US $5.485 million.

The export and import of computer software-related services also rose by 5.58 percent, from $566.393 million to $598.020 million whereas the exports of repair and maintenance services surge to $2.855 million from $1.446 million.

In addition, the exports of other computer services increased by 0.09 percent going up from $ 743.149 million to $743.850 million.

Meanwhile, the export of information technology services during the period under review increased by 5.54 percent by going up from $5.230 million to $5.520 million.

Among the information services, the exports of news agency services increased by 3.94 percent, from $3.448 million to $3.584 million whereas the exports of other information services also increased by 8.64 percent, from $1.782 million to $1.936 million.

The export of telecommunication services decreased by 3.11 percent as these went down from $504.500 million to $488.830 million during the year under review, the data revealed.

Among the telecommunication services, the export of call centre services increased by 6.32 percent during the period as its exports increased from $215.557 million to $229.170 million whereas the export of other telecommunication services dipped by 10.13 percent, from $288.943 million to US $259.660 million during the period under review, the PBS data revealed.