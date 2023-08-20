Food stuff prices soar beyond official rates

Rising inflation takes toll on citizens

20 August,2023

LAHORE (Dunya News) – Inflation continued to hit all segments of the society, especially the poor who have limited resources.

The purchase of food items is heavy on the pocket as both while chicken and vegetables are being sold at arbitrary prices.

The worst is that the administration has completely failed to implement the official rate list.

Due to inflation, the people yearned for relief, but there is no respite from any side. Even though broiler meat has become cheaper, it is not coming within the reach of the masses.

The price of broiler meat per kg is Rs585 per kg despite a decrease of Rs8 and farm eggs remain at the level of Rs294 per dozen.

On the other hand, vegetables prices are also skyrocketing as the official rate of potato is set at Rs73 per kg, but potatoes are being sold up to Rs100 per kg in the market.

Same is the case with onions as it is being sold at Rs90 per kg instead of Rs73.

Similarly, tomato is being sold at Rs120, garlic at Rs500 and ginger at Rs1,000, cauliflower at Rs150, okra at Rs.120, peas at Rs.350 per kg, bitter gourd at Rs.140 and tangerines at Rs.180 per kg.

People say they have become helpless in the face of inflation and the authorities are not ready to resolve the issue.

The government rate lists are not being implemented in the open market and shopkeepers are charging arbitrary prices for essential commodities.

