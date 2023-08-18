Umar Saif vows to propel IT exports beyond $10bn

Business Business Umar Saif vows to propel IT exports beyond $10bn

Umar Saif vows to propel IT exports beyond $10bn

18 August,2023 11:39 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) – Caretaker Federal Minister for Information Technology, Telecommunication, Science & Technology Dr Umar Saif on Friday expressed his commitment to propel the IT exports beyond $10 billion and lead a nationwide digitalization effort.

Addressing the ministry officers after assuming the charge, he said,” My priorities are to fully implement the Digital Pakistan Vision and further promoting IT (information technology) & telecommunication sectors. We will take all the stakeholders on board in this regard.”

The minister said increase in the ICT exports could help stabilise the economy and in the provision of decent employments to skilled people, as well as the desire to fully digitize all the government and semi-government departments, and organisations of the country.

Earlier on his arrival at the ministry, Dr Umar Saif, who took oath as minister on Thursday, was received by Secretary IT Navid Ahmed Shaikh along with other senior officers. He was introduced to all the officers and staff of the ministry.

Later, he was given a detailed briefing about the completed, ongoing, and future projects of the IT Ministry. Dr Umar Saif said as per the constitution, the responsibilities and powers of the caretaker government were limited, as its main objective was to conduct free, fair and impartial general elections. However, monitoring and taking care of the important ministerial affairs were also necessary during the period, he added.