Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown

18 August,2023 03:21 pm

(Web Desk) - Due to shortage of inventory level, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has shut down its motorcycle plant from August 18-31.

However, the automobile plant of the company will remain operative.

Forwarding a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the PSMC said: “Due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut-down motorcycle plant from August 18, 2023 to August 31, 2023.”

In the current year, the Japanese company had announced shutdowns over a dozen times.

The company also announced last month that it would keep its motorcycle plant closed till August 15.

