Pak Suzuki announces another motorcycle plant shutdown
Business
(Web Desk) - Due to shortage of inventory level, the Pak Suzuki Motor Company (PSMC) has shut down its motorcycle plant from August 18-31.
However, the automobile plant of the company will remain operative.
Forwarding a notice to the Pakistan Stock Exchange (PSX) on Friday, the PSMC said: “Due to shortage of inventory level, the management of the company has decided to shut-down motorcycle plant from August 18, 2023 to August 31, 2023.”
In the current year, the Japanese company had announced shutdowns over a dozen times.
The company also announced last month that it would keep its motorcycle plant closed till August 15.