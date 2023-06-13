Nepra jacks up power tariff by Rs1.61 per unit

An increase in subsidy for K-Electric from Rs193 billion to Rs315 billion also approved

13 June,2023 05:17 pm

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Tuesday increased the power tariff by Rs1.61 per unit.

The Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) had requested an increase of Rs2.1 per unit in the electricity tariff, citing monthly fuel adjustments as the reason for the hike.

This move will inevitably result in an additional burden on consumers' already facing precarious financial situations, with the additional costs to be reflected in their June bills.

However, in a separate development, the government approved an increase in subsidy for K-Electric from Rs193 billion to Rs315 billion, responding to the company's prior request.