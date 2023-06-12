Govt not intended to freeze foreign currency accounts: Pasha

Wants IMF to complete ninth review at least

12 June,2023 06:02 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – State Minister for finance and revenue Dr Aisha Ghaus Pasha on Monday said the government had no plans to freeze foreign currency accounts in the country.

Speaking to journalists in the parliament, she said the country’s growth rate was around 0.3pc, adding that the government had to take the country forward. “We are a big country and we cannot mobilise taxes without taking the economy forward,” he added.

She went on to say that the government had to give incentives to people to achieve this, adding that it would apprise the IMF of it. “We are confident that we’ll be able to convince the lender that it is the country’s need of the hour,” he added.

Ms Pasha said the federal government wanted the IMF to complete the ninth review at least, adding that then it would see what to do next.

