Kazkhstan's SCAT airline announces flight operations for Lahore

12 June,2023 06:17 am

Karachi: (Dunya News) - Kazkhstan’s SCAT airline announced to commence flight operations from Kazakhstan to Lahore.

Kazakhstan's Sky Airline will operate round-trip flights between Almaty and Lahore in July. The flights will begin from July 8th.

SCAT Airline will operate two round-trip flights every week on Wednesdays and Sundays. Boeing 737 aircraft will be used by the airline.

Sources have revealed that preparations at Lahore Airport have been initiated for flight series to Kazakhstan.