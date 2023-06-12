PM Shehbaz expects Pak-Turk bilateral trade to reach $5bn in three years

PM assured every possible facilitation to the Turkish investors would be provided

LAHORE (Dunya News) - Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif says Pakistan and Türkiye have resolved to enhance bilateral trade to five billion dollars in coming three years.

The Prime Minister urged Turkish investors to invest in Pakistan’s solar and hydel energy sector, as Türkiye has extensive experience in these fields and projects like Diamer-Bhasha dam have a great scope for co-investment. The prime minister opined that of Türkiye have potential in respective sectors and could play a significant role to help Pakistan develop it as well.

The Prime Minister said the rail-road network in Pakistan, Iran and Türkiye can play an important role in reducing transportation cost of goods to promote trade and economic activities. Reduction in the cost of transportation and manufacturing will help either party to secure better place in the global markets.

Shehbaz Sharif said Pakistan can offer cheaper skilled labour for Turkish companies. Pakistan possess ample skilled labour and if they have Turkish investment, it would be a well combination, thus opening vistas of opportunities for joint ventures, he added.

Pakistan and Türkiye had also entered into joint ventures over ship making industry. He said parts of these project are being undertaken in Türkiye, while the rest of work will be done by Karachi Shipyard.