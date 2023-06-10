Around 12 int'l companies interested in outsourcing-bidding of airports: Dar

10 June,2023 07:36 pm

ISLAMABAD (APP) - Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar on Saturday said around 12 international companies have shown their keen interest to parliament in the outsourcing-bidding process of airport facilities, expected to commence in July.

Addressing the post-budget press conference, he said that the government was making its sincere efforts to turn around all loss-making national entities in order to enhance their efficiency and make them profitable entities.

Besides, he said that the privatization of distribution companies was on the top of the government’s reforms agenda adding that currently, out of the total subsidy of Rs 1,074 billion, an amount of Rs 900 billion was allocated for the power sector.

The minister said that a lot of work was done and the government was working on other green energy resources including solar and wind.

Regarding the enhancement of exports, the minister said that special measures were introduced in the federal budget to boost the exports. The minister said that the government was also negotiating for extending GSP plus status with the European Union (EU) and the relevant ministries including commerce and finance were engaged with the relevant authorities.