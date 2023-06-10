Sindh budget to be presented today

Business Business Sindh budget to be presented today

Development projects for flood victims, poverty alleviation are expected

10 June,2023 12:26 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) – Chief Minister Murad Ali Shah is all set to table budget before the Sindh Assembly on Saturday (today) with a total outlay of over Rs1,700 billion.

One of the anxiously-awaited move would be how much raise the provincial government is going to propose in the salaries and pensions of the provincial employees after the Ishaq-Dar-led economic team went for up to 35 per cent in the increase in the paycheck of federal government employees and 17.5pc praise for pensioners.

Development projects for flood victims, poverty alleviation and relief to the people and agricultural sector uplift are the expected to be the PPP’s Sindh government which is managing the affairs in the province since 2008.

According to the decisions taken by the National Economic Council (NEC), Sindh’s share in the overall development outlay by the provinces is Rs617bn. It is expected that Karachi will get a sizeable share being Pakistan’s largest city with population estimates varying from 15 million to 2.5 million.

The budgetary allocations are also expected for introducing a low-cost housing scheme, among other initiatives, for the deserving families in the province.

