Budget 2023-24 at a glance

Budget 2023-24 at a glance

09 June,2023 07:40 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with an outlay of around Rs14.5 trillion.

Here are the salient features of the budget Dar presented in the National Assembly.

Rs1804 billion earmarked for defence

Rs1150 billion allocated for Public Sector Development Programme

Tax collection target set over Rs9 trillion

Rs135 billion set aside for Higher Education Commission

Rs13.10 billion for Health Ministry

Rs33 billion set aside for Railways

Rs107 billion allocated for Ministry of Water Resources

Rs170 billion earmarked for special initiatives of prime minister

Rs157.50 billion allocated for National Highway Authority

Rs30 billion allocated for a program to convert agricultural tubewells to solar power

Rs10 billion set aside for Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme

Rs8.85 billion earmarked for National Food Security

Rs6 billion set aside for IT sector

Rs5 billion allocated for women empowerment

Rs540 million for National Heritage and Culture Division

Rs17 billion allocated for the Karachi Greater Water Supply Scheme

Rs14.86 billion earmarked for Karachi Coastal Power Project

Rs26.10 billion earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

Rs24.89 billion allocated for planning division

Rs500 million for poverty alleviation and social protection

Rs54.55 billion earmarked for Ministry of Energy

Rs4.5 billion for climate change

Rs60.90 billion set aside for Azad Jammu and Kashmir