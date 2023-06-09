In-focus

Budget 2023-24 at a glance

Business

 ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with an outlay of around Rs14.5 trillion.

Here are the salient features of the budget Dar presented in the National Assembly.

  • Rs1804 billion earmarked for defence

  • Rs1150 billion allocated for Public Sector Development Programme

  • Tax collection target set over Rs9 trillion

  • Rs135 billion set aside for Higher Education Commission

  • Rs13.10 billion for Health Ministry

  • Rs33 billion set aside for Railways

  • Rs107 billion allocated for Ministry of Water Resources

  • Rs170 billion earmarked for special initiatives of prime minister

  • Rs157.50 billion allocated for National Highway Authority

  • Rs30 billion allocated for a program to convert agricultural tubewells to solar power

  • Rs10 billion set aside for Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme

  • Rs8.85 billion earmarked for National Food Security

  • Rs6 billion set aside for IT sector

  • Rs5 billion allocated for women empowerment

  • Rs540 million for National Heritage and Culture Division

  • Rs17 billion allocated for the Karachi Greater Water Supply Scheme

  • Rs14.86 billion earmarked for Karachi Coastal Power Project

  • Rs26.10 billion earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission

  • Rs24.89 billion allocated for planning division

  • Rs500 million for poverty alleviation and social protection

  • Rs54.55 billion earmarked for Ministry of Energy

  • Rs4.5 billion for climate change

  • Rs60.90 billion set aside for Azad Jammu and Kashmir

  • Rs57 billion earmarked for the merged districts of KP

