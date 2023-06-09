Budget 2023-24 at a glance
ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – Finance Minister Ishaq Dar on Friday presented the federal budget for the fiscal year 2023-24 with an outlay of around Rs14.5 trillion.
Here are the salient features of the budget Dar presented in the National Assembly.
Rs1804 billion earmarked for defence
Rs1150 billion allocated for Public Sector Development Programme
Tax collection target set over Rs9 trillion
Rs135 billion set aside for Higher Education Commission
Rs13.10 billion for Health Ministry
Rs33 billion set aside for Railways
Rs107 billion allocated for Ministry of Water Resources
Rs170 billion earmarked for special initiatives of prime minister
Rs157.50 billion allocated for National Highway Authority
Rs30 billion allocated for a program to convert agricultural tubewells to solar power
Rs10 billion set aside for Prime Minister’s Laptop Scheme
Rs8.85 billion earmarked for National Food Security
Rs6 billion set aside for IT sector
Rs5 billion allocated for women empowerment
Rs540 million for National Heritage and Culture Division
Rs17 billion allocated for the Karachi Greater Water Supply Scheme
Rs14.86 billion earmarked for Karachi Coastal Power Project
Rs26.10 billion earmarked for Pakistan Atomic Energy Commission
Rs24.89 billion allocated for planning division
Rs500 million for poverty alleviation and social protection
Rs54.55 billion earmarked for Ministry of Energy
Rs4.5 billion for climate change
Rs60.90 billion set aside for Azad Jammu and Kashmir
Rs57 billion earmarked for the merged districts of KP