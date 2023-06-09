Amazon workers at UK warehouse to strike for three days in June

Labour unions representing various sectors have been calling strikes amid inflationary pressures

(Reuters) - UK labour union GMB said that Amazon workers at a warehouse in Coventry will strike for three days in June over a pay dispute.

The union said workers at the warehouse will walk out from June 12 to June 14.

Workers at the site had staged the first strike at Amazon's operations in Britain in January, and followed it up with strikes in February, March and April.

Labour unions representing nurses, teachers, civil servants and transport staff, have been calling strikes amid inflationary pressures.