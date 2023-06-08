ECC gives nod to allocation of budget to various ministries

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) on Wednesday approved the grants and allocations of funds to various ministries and departments for development and other schemes in upcoming fiscal year 2022-23.

According to the press release, Federal Minister for Finance and Revenue Senator Mohammad Ishaq Dar presided over the meeting of the ECC. Moreover, Federal Minister for Commerce Syed Naveed Qamar, Federal Minister for Power Khuram Dastagir Khan, Shahid Khaqan Abbasi (MNA/Ex-PM), Minister of State for Finance and Revenue Dr. Aisha Ghous Pasha, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Masood Malik, SAPM on Finance Tariq Bajwa, SAPM on Revenue Tariq Mehmood Pasha, Federal Secretaries and other senior officers attended the meeting.

The ECC approved technical supplementary grant of Rs.1 billion for development schemes in Punjab Province under Ministry of Housing and Works during fiscal year 2022-23. Whereas Rs.14.802 billion in total were approved for development funds under the ministry for the upcoming fiscal year, Rs.1.209 billion were allocated to the ministry for the execution of 15 development schemes of upcoming fiscal year.

The ECC also approved Rs.5 billion in favour of Cabinet Division for Sustainable Development Goals Achievement Programme (SAP) during CFY 2022-23.

The committee approved Rs.1.7 billion for Power Division under Ministry of Energy for the completion of development schemes of Punjab and KP provinces under 2022-23’s PSDP.

The committee also approved Rs.3.96 billion for Ministry of Federal Education & Professional Training under WB Project – Higher Education Development in Pakistan for 2022-23.

Also, Rs.130 million were approved for Ministry of Narcotics Control as TSG for upcoming fiscal year. Another Rs.8 million were approved for operational cost of the force in 2022-23.

The ECC approved Rs.6 million in favour of Revenue Division to meet the shortfall of Budget grant of CFY 2022-23.