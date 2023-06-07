Govt's measure reduces mobile phone import bill by whopping 73.84pc

Business Business Govt's measure reduces mobile phone import bill by whopping 73.84pc

Stands at Rs473.2 million for FY2022-23

07 June,2023 10:04 pm

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) – The imposition of taxes on luxury items by the government has started bearing fruit.

In the first ten months of the ongoing fiscal year 2022-23 (FY2022023), mobile phones of worth Rs473.2 million were imported, compared to the import of Rs1.80 billion during 2021-22, rendering it 73.84pc less than that of the preceding year. Therefore, the import volume reduced by whopping Rs1.33 billion.

The mobile phone import bill made 2.75 pc of the total import bill in 2021-22. As for the year, 2022-21, it was 3.6 percent of the total bill, standing at Rs2.65 billion.

During FY2019-20, Rs1.36 billion were spent on mobile phone import making almost 3pc of the total import bill. The data for FY2018-19 suggests that mobile phone import bill stood at Rs755.84 million, rendering it 1.4pc of the total bill.

As for the FY2017-18, it was Rs 876.75 million making 1.4pc of the total bill.