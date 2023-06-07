Political instability continues to dampen FDI as investors look elsewhere

China invested most in Pakistan, Australia takes most out of Pakistan

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) – The foreign direct investment was reduced by $350 million in the first 10 months of the fiscal year 2023.

The total foreign direct investment in Pakistan in the ongoing fiscal year was recorded as $1.77 billion and investors took $600 million out of Pakistan. Hence the total FDI stood at $1.17 billion.

In terms of countries, China invested most in Pakistan with $340 million investment followed by Japan of $160 million investment, Switzerland with $130 million, UAE with $110 investment, USA with $100 investment, Hong Kong with $70 million and France with $50 million.

Countries who took the investment out of Pakistan include Australia with $80 million, Norway with $50 million, USA with $40 million, and China with $20 million.