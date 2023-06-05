Canada-based Zara Airways plans direct flights to Pakistan

Airlines targets passengers from Montreal to Karachi, Lahore and Islamabad

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The Zara Airways – a Canada-based airline – has decided to start direct flights to Pakistan in August for which it is currently seeking permission from the authorities concerned of the two countries.

The newly-launched airline is owned by a Pakistani-origin businessman who wants to operate direct flights to Islamabad, Lahore and Karachi from Montreal every week.

For the purpose, the Zara Airways will initially use two Boeing 777 aircraft and may increase the number of planes depending on demand.

The airline says the move will make it easier and more convenient for people – elderly and families – to travel between the two countries while avoiding connecting flights as good a number of Pakistanis live in Canada.

In recent months, the Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) has approved Wizz Air Abu Dhabi and SunExpress –a Turkish-German venture – to operate flights in Pakistan.

Moreover, the Ethiopian Airlines has announced the resumption of direct flights between Karachi and Addis Ababa. The route was previously suspended in 2004.

