Budget outlay to be over Rs13tr with around 20pc increase in revenue target

Ambition comes despite the fact that FBR is likely to miss this year's target

04 June,2023 10:42 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The total outlay of the upcoming federal budget is expected to be around Rs13 trillion to Rs15 trillion with an over 20 per cent increase in the revenue collection target.

This emphasis on improving tax collection is an obvious consequences of the revenue shortfall, which is resulting in a huge budget deficit amid the whopping external debt obligations as well as the pressure exerted by International Monetary Fund (IMF).

Hence, the proposed revenue target for the next fiscal year [2023-24] is reported to be around Rs9tr against the current year’s proposed figures of Rs7.64tr.

This urgency and desire to increase tax collection comes despite the fact that the Federal Bureau of Revenue (FBR) is likely to miss the target set for 2022-23.

Challenges like stagflation, political uncertainties, external debt obligations, budget deficit and nonstop depreciation of rupee mean that preparing the next budget is a herculean task for the coalition government.

And this scenario is further complicated by the likely scenario that the government won’t be able to get the staff-level agreement done with the IMF.

But the political compulsions amid the upcoming general elections mean that the government may focus on increased targeted subsidies and minimum wages with a substantial rise in the salaries of government employees. The same applies to the development budget.