Punjab Caretaker government bolster preparation for unprecedented budget

The caretaker Punjab government is preparing a budget for four months

04 June,2023 04:56 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) - This will be the first time in the Punjab's history that a caretaker government will present a budget. The budget would be approved by the caretaker cabinet instead of presenting it in the assembly.

Previously, the provincial budget for fiscal year 2022-2023 was worth 3.226 trillion rupees. However, it was also questionable as the former government passed this budget in Aiwan-e-Iqbal (after designating status of assembly) instead of the Punjab Assembly due to political and constitutional crises.

Like previous year, the political situation in the province is not stable yet. Hence, the caretaker setup has started preparations to present a short-term budget for four months.

The caretaker governments also faces proposals for the allocation of 330 billion rupees for ongoing development projects including 30 billion rupees for foreign funded projects. However, no new development projects will be included in the short-term budget.

Similarly, several proposal has been made to allocate funds for other essential expenses.