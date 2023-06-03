Yearly analysis: expenses associated with debt servicing reach new heights in FY 2023

comparison in terms of years shows debt servicing increasing consecutively

03 June,2023

LAHORE (Dunya Investigation Cell) – In the first nine months (July to March) of the ongoing financial year, the total expenses of the federal are Rs6978 billion.

Meanwhile, out of these expenses, Rs3582 billion were spent on loans and interests or simply 51 percentage of the total amount.

In addition, according to the finance ministry’s documents, total tax of Rs5155 billion was collected during the nine months (July-March) with the also the revenue of Rs6396 billion.

Talking specifically about the government’s performance, in the last fiscal year of the PTI, the total expenses of the federal government were Rs9350 billion and the amount spent on payment of loans and interests was Rs3182 billion – almost 34 percent of the total expense.

During the same period, the FBR collected tax of amount Rs6142 billion with the total revenue collection of Rs7328 billion – amount paid on loans and interests represented 52 and 34 percent of tax collection and revenue generation in fiscal year 2022.

During the fiscal year 2018, the PML-N’s last fiscal year, the total expenses were Rs4704 billion with total payment on loans and interests to be Rs1499 billion making it the 34 percent of the total expenses.

During the same period, the FBR collected tax of Rs4065 billion and revenue generation was Rs4696 billion.

Talking about the PPP’s last fiscal year in 2013, the total expenses were Rs3441 billion while the payment on loans was Rs990 billion – making 29 percent of total expenses.

The FBR collected tax Rs2048 billion with the revenue generation to be Rs2775 billion.

With every passing year, the debt servicing to FBR is increasing. In 2008, its percentage was 28 percent, 48 percent in 2013, 37 percent in 2018, 52 percent in 2022 and in the first nine months of the ongoing fiscal year, its percentage has climbed to 69.

Economic experts paint a gloomy outlook of the state of affairs. They say the country would be paying loans of Rs8400 billion in the fiscal year 2024 which would be Rs4450 billion more than the fiscal year 2023.

They also say if the government does not take steps to control the ever increasing ratio of loans, it would become difficult to provide much needed funds for the defence expenditure, development schemes and subsidies.