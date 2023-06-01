Rare relief as LPG price slashed by Rs37 per kg

Business Business Rare relief as LPG price slashed by Rs37 per kg

LPG price slashed by Rs37 per kg

01 June,2023 07:55 pm

KARACHI (Dunya News) – The Oil and Gas Regulatory Authority (Ogra) on Thursday reduced the prices of Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) by Rs37 per kilogramme for the month of June 2023.

According to a notification issued by Ogra, the LPG price was slashed by Rs37 per kilogramme, bringing the new rate to Rs197. The price reduction extends to domestic LPG cylinders as well.

After the new price, the cost of an 11.8kg domestic cylinder has been decreased by a significant Rs438, reaching Rs2,321, said the notification.

Furthermore, the revised pricing will also benefit the commercial users as the price of commercial LPG cylinders has seen a considerable decrease of Rs1,686, reaching Rs8,933.

On Wednesday, Finance Minister Ishaq Dar announced a reduction of Rs8 per litre in the price of petrol and Rs5 in high-speed diesel. Following the second consecutive price cut, petrol will be sold at Rs262 per litre, while diesel will now be available at Rs253 per litre.

These prices will remain in effect from June 1 to June 15.