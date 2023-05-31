Xiaomi partners with Dixon Technologies to make mobile phones in India

The news comes after Xiaomi India revealed plans to start making wireless audio products

31 May,2023 11:22 am

BENGALURU (Reuters) - Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd is partnering with Xiaomi Corp's Indian arm to make and export mobile phones from the country, the contract manufacturer said on Wednesday.

The news, which boosted Dixon's shares by 4 per cent, comes after Xiaomi India revealed plans to start making wireless audio products in the country by partnering with electronics manufacturer Optiemus.