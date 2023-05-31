NEPRA approves Rs1.60 hike in power tariff for April

Move won't affect lifeline, K-electric consumers

31 May,2023 11:20 am

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) – The National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) on Wednesday approved an increase of Rs1.60 per unit in the electricity prices.

The price hike comes in shape of monthly Fuel Charges Adjustment (FCA) for April after the Central Power Purchasing Agency (CPPA) requested an increase of Rs2.01. However, the NEPRA ascertained an Rs.160 per unit upward adjustment.

All the consumers of various power distribution companies (Discos) except those falling in the lifeline category would be affected by the move.

Moreover, the latest price hike isn’t applicable to the consumers covered by K-electric, which supplies electricity to Karachi and some surrounding areas.

