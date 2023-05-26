Forex reserve plunge by $119 million: SBP weekly report

The government’s reserves have decreased to the level of $4.193 billion

26 May,2023 04:56 am

KARACHI (Dunya News) - According to the State Bank of Pakistan, the country's foreign exchange reserves have decreased by $119 million during the span of one week.

State Bank's spokesperson revealed the weekly report on the reserves, which stated that after a decrease of $113 million, the government’s reserves have decreased to the level of $4.193 billion.

As of May 19th, the total reserves were recorded at $9.731 billion, whereas commercial banks hold reserves amounting to $5.538 billion.