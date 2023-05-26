NEPRA notifies monthly fuel adjustment hike for consumers

The decision will be implemented over the board except life line services

26 May,2023 04:54 am

LAHORE (Dunya News) – National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (NEPRA) has notified a hike in electricity prices under the monthly fuel adjustment charges.

NEPRA has issued a notification station 0.79 rupees hike in per unit electricity prices. According to the notification the hike has been approved under the monthly fuel adjustment charges.

The decision will be implemented over the board except life line services.

The price hike will be levied for the current month. The citizens seemed concerned regarding this latest price increase as they are already grappling with the sky-high inflation rates and with the prevailing salaries they might not be able to adjust according to the hike.