Kia Pakistan jacks up car prices

26 March,2023 10:17 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - Lucky Motor Corporation Ltd (LMCL) has jacked up the prices of various vehicles by Rs50,000-500,000 effective from April 1.

The company didn't give any reason for an increase in prices in its circular to its authorized dealers. The new rate of Picanto MT and AT will be Rs3.350 million and Rs3.625m as compared to Rs3.300m and Rs3.550m.

The price of Stonic EX and Stonic EX plus have been increased to Rs5.350m and Rs 5.930m from Rs5.200m and Rs5.730m. Sportage FWD and AWD models will carry new rates of Rs7.940m and Rs8.570m as compared to Rs7.790m and Rs8.370m.

The company enhanced Sorento 2.4L FWD price to Rs10.040m from Rs 9.540m, while Sorento 2.4L AWD and FWD prices have been raised to Rs 10.890m from Rs 10.390m.