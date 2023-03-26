Quetta citizens experience alarming rise in LPG prices amid holy month

26 March,2023 06:55 am

QUETTA (Dunya News) – An alarming rise in LPG prices during the holy month of ramazan was recorded in Quetta. The residents already deprived of natural gas are now left with no other choice but to buy expensive LPG to lit their stoves.

The prices for two and a half kilogram cylinder rose by 600 rupees, whereas, five kilogram cylinders are now being sold 1200 hundred rupees higher than the previous prices. This sudden rise in prices has increased the miseries of poor citizens

According to the reports, two and a half kilogram cylinder up from 1300 now costs around 1900 rupees, whereas, the five kilograms cylinder is being re-filled at 2800 rupees as compared to 1600 earlier.

The rise of 240 rupees for per kilogram of LPG has worried the citizen about their daily bread.

However, the shopkeepers say, the increase in price of petrol, dollar and raw material has induced this price rise. On the other hand, the citizens have demanded that government should ensure the provision of natural gas in their areas and take care of the low pressure which may reduce their problems a little.

