Electricity prices likely to go up for KP consumers

Nepra would hear the Pesco petition on April 5

25 March,2023 12:53 pm

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) – The Peshawar Electric Supply Company (Pesco) has submitted a tariff petition in the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority, seeking an increase in electricity prices.

The power supply company has sought Rs1 per unit increase in the electricity rate for consumers in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in order to recover Rs62.88 billion.

It would recover Rs16 billion in wake of Pesco employees’ salaries and perks while Rs9 billion will be recovered in wake of the post-retirement benefits. It would also recover Rs390 million for travel allowance the Pesco employees and Rs280 million for repairing of vehicles.

