Pakistan’s liquid foreign reserves rise above $ 10bn

25 March,2023 07:23 am

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The total liquid foreign reserves of Pakistan crossed US$ 10 billion mark, whereas, the reserves held by the central bank reached near US$ 4.6 billion.

The State Bank of Pakistan, in a statement issued on Friday, informed that the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country were US$ 10,139.2m in previous week.

SBP received US$ 500m as GoP commercial loan disbursement and after accounting for external debt repayments, SBP reserves increased by US$ 280 million to US$ 4,598.7 million during the aforementioned week, SBP spokesperson informed. Meanwhile, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks stood at US$ 5,540.5m.

The week ending on March 10 had the total liquid foreign reserves held by the country at US$ 9,846.8 m. Among them, foreign reserves held by the SBP were US$ 4,319.1m, whereas, net foreign reserves held by commercial banks were US$ 5,527.7m.

