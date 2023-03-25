Banker fired over sexual harassment sues Barclays for $700,000

25 March,2023 05:43 am

LONDON (Web Desk) - A former Barclays director, fired for sexual harassment and other misconduct, is suing the British bank for more than 584,600 pounds ($719,412), arguing that female colleagues fabricated allegations and that his dismissal was unfair.

Robert Record, once a senior wealth manager overseeing assets worth 580 million pounds, was dismissed in September 2020 for gross misconduct after a 14-year career, documents available at the East London Employment Tribunal show.

But the 46-year-old, whose claims against the bank include sex discrimination and unfair dismissal, says the most serious allegations never happened, including that he inappropriately touched a female colleague

Barclays rejects his allegations, saying the dismissal was reasonable because the disciplinary findings included "unwelcome physical contact with a female colleague, sexual harassment of another colleague and language and behaviour which reasonably could be taken to be a racial slur".

The bank declined to comment further on Thursday. Record's case includes a claim for lost past and future earnings, deferred bonuses, pension benefit and injury to feelings.

