Ramazan: Vanaspati manufacturers to provide Rs10 per kg concession on cooking oil, ghee

Ramazan: Vanaspati manufacturers to provide Rs10 per kg concession on cooking oil, ghee

Ghee and oil manufacturers also vowed to ensure smooth supply of ghee and oil during Ramazan

23 March,2023 09:29 am

LAHORE (Web Desk) - Vanaspati manufacturers will provide Rs10 per kg concession on cooking oil and ghee during the holy month of Ramazan.

The announcement came at a meeting between the Pakistan Vanaspati Manufacturers Association (PVMA) and the Secretary Industries and Commerce.

The manufacturers agreed to provide a concession of Rs10 per kg on cooking oil and ghee being supplied in Model Bazaars to facilitate the faithful.

During the meeting, the ghee and oil manufacturers also vowed to ensure smooth supply of ghee and oil during Ramazan.

The delegates informed the secretary that the administration of any district could convey the requirement of edible oil to the association and they would be linked up to the specific brands being sold in that specific district.

According to PVMA, Rs10 per kg discount would be on the rate applied to the prevailing market rate of that day.

In another meeting, Secretary Industries Ehsan Bhutta and Director General Ms Aisha Hameed and other officials deliberated upon provision of uninterrupted supply of ghee/oil at a discounted price in model bazaars across the province during Ramazan.