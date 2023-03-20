Govt reduces per litre petrol price for motorcyclists by Rs100: Musadik

The prime minister has given the ministry only six weeks to implement the reduction.

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - The motorcyclists and the low-income segment of the soceity will be given a relief of Rs100 in per litre petrol price instead of Rs50, Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik announced on Monday.

Addressing a presser in the federal capital, he said the prime minister had given the ministry only six weeks to implement the reduction.

Malik further said the owners of big vehicles would be paying Rs100 more for per litre of petrol, claiming the incumbent government stood by the poor of Pakistan.

The minister said the decision on gas tariff was implemented from January 1, 2023 under which the the poor and the rich would be paying separate bills.

On Sunday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif announced a big relief for low income segment of society by giving a subsidy of Rs50 per liter under petroleum relief package.

Chairing a review meeting on the relief package here, he said the petroleum relief will be given to low income consumers who have motorcycles, rickshaws, 800 cc cars and other small cars.

He said the programme of petroleum subsidy would be started soon and a comprehensive strategy would be formed with the cooperation of departments concerned for effective implementation of the subsidy programme.

He said motorcycles, rickshaws and small cars were used by low income people and the petroleum subsidy would give relief to the poor.

The government was making effort for all possible help to the poor people despite its economic difficulties, he added.

Minister of State for Petroleum Musadik Malik briefed about the strategy for providing petroleum subsidy to the low-income segment of society.

Minister for Finance Muhammad Ishaq Dar, Advisor to PM Ahad Cheema, Special Assistant to PM Tariq Bajwa, Secretary Finance, Secretary Petroleum and high-ranking officials attended the meeting.

Last week, the government hiked petrol prices by Rs5 per litre. The new prices came into effect on March 16 and will remain in place till March 31.