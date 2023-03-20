PKR depreciates Rs2.79 against dollar in interbank

Business Business PKR depreciates Rs2.79 against dollar in interbank

The local unit was being traded at Rs284.50 at 1:15pm during intera-day trading

20 March,2023 01:40 pm

LAHORE (Web Desk) - The Pakistani currency got no respite in its value against the US dollar on the first working day on Monday, losing Rs2.79 in the interbank market.

The local unit was being traded at Rs284.50 at 1:15pm during the intera-day trading. The greenback closed at Rs281.71 in the interbank market on Friday last, depreciating 25 per cent against the local currency.

The dollar also gained Rs1 in the open market and was being traded at Rs286.