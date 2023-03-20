WB irked over slow pace of $304m PRIDE programme

The programme also aims at enhanced capacity for generating revenue from real estate in Punjab

ISLAMABAD (Web Desk) - The World Bank (WB) has showed concern over slow pace of progress on the simplification and automation of key business processes for tax administration and enhanced capacity for generating revenue from real estate in Punjab.

A report titled "Punjab Resource Improvement and Digital Effectiveness (PRIDE)" programme prepared by the global lender for an overall allocation of $304 million aims at increasing own source revenue and improving reliability of resource allocation and access to digital services for people and firms in Punjab.

The programme focused on strengthened budget formulation and fiscal risk management besides increased use of digital technology for delivery of selected public services and improved collection of own source revenue (OSR).

The report revealed that the progress on indicators related to simplification and automation of key business processes for tax administration and enhanced capacity for generating revenue from real estate are moving slow primarily due to initial delay in approval of PC1 to activate the technical assistance (TA) funds for hiring consultants.

The government is now focusing on developing a single platform to avoid fragmented landscape of systems. Key components of this government-wide uniform architecture include Digital Identification (ID), interoperability and digital payment.

The government has prepared initial design of these components which is being coordinated with federal agencies, such as the National Database and Registration Authority (NADRA) and State Bank of Pakistan, among others, the WB report states.