SBP expected to jack up policy rate by 100bps in next review: ABL

Business Business SBP expected to jack up policy rate by 100bps in next review: ABL

The central bank had increased policy rate by 300bps to 20 per cent this month

19 March,2023 12:24 pm

KARACHI (Web Desk) - The State Bank of Pakistan (SBP) is likely to increase the interest rates further in the upcoming policy review in April to fight the mounting inflation, a brokerage firm predicts.

In a note, Arif Habib Limited (AHL) states that the monetary policy committee is set to commence its next meeting on April 4 and the firm expect the SBP to raise its policy rate by 100 bps (basis points) to 21 per cent in this meeting.

The company conducted a survey (poll) to find out what the market is expecting in the upcoming monetary policy by taking feedback from various sectors.

According to the survey poll results, 57.7pc of the total respondents are of the view that the SBP will increase the policy rate, of which: 30.8pc are expecting a rate hike of 100bps, 26.9pc are foreseeing a rate hike of 200bps.

However, 42.3pc of the total respondents are of the view that policy rate will remain unchanged at 20pc.

The central bank jacked up the policy rate by a whopping 300bps to 20pc this month. As per the Monetary Policy Committee, the decision was taken on inflation risks. Due to external and fiscal adjustments, the risks that were identified in the previous policy meetings, had materialised and become partially visible in the consumer price index (CPI) numbers.

Moreover, the MPC also revised its CPI forecast for the year to 27-29pc against earlier forecast of 21-23%.

“Inflation in the upcoming months is likely to remain elevated as the impact of external and fiscal adjustments (including additional taxation, tariff hikes, weakening of currency and ‘Ramazan factor’) unfolds,” the AHL said.

“The average inflation for 8MFY23 clocked-in at 26.2pc compared to 10.5pc in the same period last year. Core inflation continues to creep higher each month as inflationary pressures rise and broaden, reflecting the spill over effects of the PKR weakening amid ongoing debt repayments and lower financial inflows,” it added.

Since the last monetary policy announcement in March, the rupee has lost 1.2pc of its value against the dollar. These external account challenges persist despite significant contraction in the current account deficit, recorded at $242 million in January (lowest since March 2021) mainly on the back of lower imports, down 38pc YoY with the measures taken by the authorities to curb import along with decline in international commodity prices.

“Besides controlling inflationary pressure, the decision to raise the policy rate will also facilitate the long-awaited ninth review with the IMF, which is crucial for Pakistan to receive tranche of USD 1.2bn and unlock further inflows from other international creditors,” it said.

The market’s reaction to surging inflation is evident from the recent rise in bond market rates, which has been driven by investors’ bullish outlook.

In latest March 8, 2023 Market Treasury Bills (T-Bill) Auction, the cut-off yields of three-month, six-month and 12-month tenor increased by 105bps, 95bps and 120bps compared to the previous auction. With the data available since June 1998, yields in all three tenors are at their historic high levels.

Moreover, if “we look at the shape of the yield curve to extrapolate markets’ expectations for monetary policy, we see that the secondary market yields since the last monetary policy of March 2023 too, have increased to 20.93pc”.

According to AHL, it can be safely assumed that the market too expects the central bank to up the policy rate in the upcoming policy.