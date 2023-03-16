Nepra shocks power consumers with Rs3.23 per unit hike

Nepra shocks power consumers with Rs3.23 per unit hike

Nepra says authority had no option but to accept government’s request



ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Giving another shock to already inflation-hit people, the National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) on Thursday approved increase in power tariff by Rs3.23 per unit.



As per detail, Nepra, after completion of the hearing, granted preliminary approval to raise the tariff by Rs3.23 per unit.



The detailed decision will be announced later. After the notification, power consumers across the country will have to bear the burden of increase in power tariff.

Nepra said authority had no option but to accept government’s request. After increase in tariff electricity demand will go down and power pilfering will go up.