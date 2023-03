Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre

Business Business Govt increases petrol price by Rs5 per litre

Increases high speed diesel and kerosene oil prices too

16 March,2023 12:10 am

ISLAMABAD (Dunya News) - Ministry of Finance on Wednesday notified an increase in petrol price by Rs5 per litre taking the price per litre to Rs 272.

Other than that, the price of high speed diesel was also increased by Rs13 per litre, and kerosene oil by Rs2.56 per litre. However, the price of light speed diesel was kept unchanged.

— Ministry of Finance (@FinMinistryPak) March 15, 2023