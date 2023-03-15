Russia's oil revenue sinks as sanctions bite: IEA

The country earned $11.6 billion from its oil exports last month

15 March,2023 03:06 pm

PARIS (AFP) - Russia’s oil export revenue sank 42 percent in February as Western powers tightened sanctions on the country in the wake of the Ukraine war, the International Energy Agency said on Wednesday.

The country earned $11.6 billion from its oil exports last month after the European Union imposed a ban on Russian petroleum products alongside a price cap agreed with the Group of Seven and Australia.